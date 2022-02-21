Glenartney guest house closed for good

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The popular Glenartney guest house in Brodick is to revert to being a private home.

The property in Mid Mayish stopped trading as a guest house in October last year and has been up for sale.

Now the present owners have applied for a change of use of the property from a guest house into a private residence.





In a supporting statement to the application, owner Mrs Hannah Duncan states: ‘Glenartney closed for business in October 2021 and we have taken the decision to not

reopen as we want to spend more time with our young family.

‘Glenartney will therefore no longer be used as a guest house and instead we are going to live in Glenartney with our family as our permanent residence on Arran.

‘Please note that we are making no alterations to the building to facilitate this change, and it will be just one dwelling for our family.’

When Glenartney was built in 1928, it was a semi-detached house with summer house at the rear and was only changed to a hotel some time later.





The application is being considered by the North Ayrshire Council planning department.