Third showing of Belfast at Screen Machine

The Screen Machine is back in Brodick this weekend with a host of new blockbuster cinema releases.

Such has been the popularity of the acclaimed Kenneth Branagh film Belfast that the original two screens have already sold out and a third screening has been added at 2pm on February 21.

The only other chance to see it is, as always, via the eight tickets for all three screenings kept back to sell on the door on the day.





The film weekend starts tonight (Friday) with the new Disney animation Encanto.

Other films showing over the weekend include West Side Story, House of Gucci and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Don’t forget it will be at its new home at the Ormidale Sports Pavilion.



