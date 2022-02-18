Hockey pitch damaged by vandals

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

By Colin Smeeton

Thoughtless vandals have badly damaged the recently renovated hockey astroturf pitch at Ormidale Park.

It has left Arran Hockey Club devastated as it could affect senior games and weekly junior hockey training and has led to calls for the area to be locked.





A community garden and Orimidale football pitch have also both been damaged in the recent spate of vandalism in Brodick.

The senseless damage has left the surface of the football pitch with unsightly ‘doughnut’ rings and the well-meaning efforts of a gardener ruined as her community garden at the bottom of Auchrannie road were trampled on and damaged.

Most damaging of all though are the two gouges carved out of the astroturf pitch which will now present a trip hazard for players.

The astroturf, which is used by Arran Hockey Club and its junior and development divisions, was only restored in October last year thanks to a grant of more than £20,000.





The damage to the astroturf was discovered by junior hockey club members during their practice on Tuesday evening. The club is well-attended by children aged between five and 12 years and has grown in popularity over the last year. This expansion and rise in popularity led the organisers, Arran Hockey Club, to fundraise and invest in the pitch and other equipment to enhance the experience for players and supporters.

Club captain Jenny Crockett said: ‘The Ormidale astroturf is a community asset used weekly by many clubs on the island, particularly that of the hockey club. It has only recently been rejuvenated to give it a fresh lease of life so to say we are disappointed by the discovery of a significant gouge out of the pitch is a huge understatement. This could render the pitch unsafe and not fit for purpose, meaning activities would have to stop.

‘The success of the junior and senior hockey clubs is largely down to having access to a facility such as this and we have invested our club money into improving it. We have just received delivery of new dug outs, however, we are now apprehensive as to what may happen to them unless the pitch is locked with access only granted to clubs that pay for its use.’

The damage at the edge of the Ormidale astroturf pitch. 01_B07vandalism01

Two gouges have been carved in the pitch. 01_B07vandalism02

Makeshift repairs to the astroturf make the damage look less unsightly but it will present a trip-hazard for players. 01_B07vandalism03

Doughnut shaped circles on the Brodick football pitch. 01_B07vandalism04