Depleted Arran side succumb to Irvine CSC

Irvine CSC 3

Arran AFC 0

ASAFA league





Arran AFC suffered their second defeat in a row last Sunday against Irvine CSC.

Ferry disruption, Arran not able to raise a full team of players and reserves and an on form Irvine side resulted in Arran being beaten 3-0 away at Kilwinning Academy.

An Arran AFC spokesperson said: ‘Heading into this one with only 11 players left us up against it straight away. But the boys did themselves proud against a very good team. We will dust ourselves down and move on. We wish Irvine CSC all the best for the remainder of the season.’

The next league fixture for Arran side is a ‘home’ local derby against Bobby’s Bar of Ardrossan on Sunday February 20, at Kilwinning Sports Club, with a 1pm kick-off. Supporters welcome.





Photographs: Tam Borland.

An Arran attempt at goal was successful but was ruled as offside by the referee. No_B07football01

The Arran keeper thwarts an attempt at goal. No_B07football02

Arran players faced tough opposition from the well disciplined Irvine side. No_B07football03