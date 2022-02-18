Cooriedoon campaigners step up fight with petition

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A petition to save Cooriedoon Care Home has attracted nearly 1,200 signatures since it was launched last month.

Almost all the signatories expressed their disappointment and anger at the decision of North Ayrshire Health and Social Care Partnership to withdraw its contract from the Whiting Bay nursing home, leading to its closure.

Now the petition, organised via the Change.org platform, has been sent to North Ayrshire Council and MPs and MSPs.





Petition organiser Samantha McConnell sent a covering letter which states: ‘I am writing today to try and save Cooriedoon Nursing Home. Cooriedoon is and has been a vital facility on the island for 34 years now, taking good care of our elderly who are no longer able to manage in their own homes.

‘The HSCP has decided not to renew its contract with Cooriedoon Nursing Home, leaving 15 residents, 32 staff members, their families and an island with more than 4,000 residents in turmoil.

‘The 32 islanders will lose their jobs and the 15 residents will lose the home they know and will have to move. The only other care establishment on the island is Montrose House which is run by the local authorities. It cannot take all 15 of the Cooriedoon residents, so some will have to be moved to the mainland away from their families and friends. This is utterly disgraceful.

‘The island has an elderly demographic and if Montrose House is not capable of housing the 15 Coorieddon residents, what options does that leave for the other elderly in our community who will need care? Are we going to have no choice other than to send them to the mainland away from their families and friends and their support network, away to somewhere where they don’t know anyone? This cannot be right. Our community on Arran are very unhappy about this, but we are not being heard.





‘Something needs to be done to make sure our elderly are still given the right to choose where and how they receive care. That is a basic human right.’

The HSCP has previously said all residents of Cooriedoon who wish to remain on Arran can be accommodated at an expanded Montrose House.

A North Ayrshire Council spokesperson said: ‘We can confirm a petition has been received by North Ayrshire Council.’