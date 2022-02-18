At-risk groups encouraged to get seasonal flu vaccine

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

People on Arran who are eligible for a free flu vaccine but haven’t had one yet this winter can still do so until the end of March.

If you are age 65 or over, in an at-risk group for seasonal flu, or an unpaid carer, you can get a vaccination at Arran Pharmacy in Brodick by calling 01770 302250.

Parents and carers of those under 18-years of age can arrange a flu vaccination by contacting the local child health team either by email on Clinical_Community_ChildHealth_ACH@aapct.scot.nhs.uk or by telephone 01294 317266 or 01294 315385.





Pregnant women will also be able to receive a flu vaccine if visiting Ayrshire Maternity Unit, as well as other local community locations – they speak with their community midwife for more information.

NHS Ayrshire and Arran public health director Lynne McNiven said: ‘Our immunisation teams have worked incredibly hard to roll out important vaccinations to local people this winter.

‘With the Omicron variant, our priority was to accelerate the roll out of coronavirus vaccines more quickly in December.

‘People can still get a flu vaccine though and I would encourage anyone eligible who hasn’t had it to come forward to a participating community pharmacy, where you can arrange to get the vaccine for free.





‘Uptake for flu vaccines in Ayrshire has been very high, despite the pause in December. Flu is not just a cold – it can be serious, and the vaccine is the safest and most effective way to help protect the most vulnerable against the illness and alleviate pressure on the NHS and social care services.’