Arran braces itself for the worst of Storm Eunice

Arran woke to a heavy snowfall and high winds today as Storm Eunice swept over the island and conditions were expected to worsen throughout the day.

With the snowfall rapidly turning to rain early in the morning, Stagecoach bus services, which were temporarily disrupted, resumed service by 9.40am. CalMac ferry services also resumed with a 9.45am sailing from Ardrossan but the 12.3opm to Brodick was the last of the day.

The snow was heaviest in the west of the island, resulted in Kilmory, Pirnmill and Shiskine schools and early years classes all shutting with lessons moving to remote learning for the day. The String Road remained passable to vehicles throughout the morning as did the Lamlash to Brodick road, but many chose to delay their journey until the snow plough and gritters had been out.





High winds, forecast to gust up to 49mph are expected in the early afternoon between 1pm and 3pm and the average wind speed is expected to hover around 30mph, and predicted to decline further as the evening progresses.

Flood alerts have been issued for Ayrshire and Arran and the threat is expected to peak just after 1pm today which is the time of high tide. The strong winds, storm surge and large waves on exposed coasts could see some wave and spray overtopping.

Dubbed as the ‘storm of the century’ and ‘the worst storm in 30-years’ the effects have mostly been felt by those living south of the border. The vast majority of mainland Scotland has received snowfall, quite heavy in some areas, but high winds, at the time of writing this, appear to have largely dissipated before making landfall.

Rare red warning from the Met Office for high winds remain in effect for two areas in southern and south-western areas of the UK while yellow warnings for snow, ice, rain and wind, remain in effect for Scotland until Monday February 21.





Flood warnings have been issued for Arran with wave overtopping possible on coastal roads. 01_B07waves01