Trustee changes at ArCaS will see charitable work continue

Arran Cancer Support Trust (ArCaS) has welcomed a new chairman and two new trustees after the previous chairman Douglas Johnston retired.

The three changes to the board of trustees has seen David Penn elected as the new chairman, Mike Dobson as the new secretary and Eilidh Kerr as a charity trustee.

David Penn, who previously held the position of ArCaS secretary, said: ‘I am honoured to have been elected as chairperson by my fellow trustees and wish to pay tribute to my predecessor, Douglas Johnston, who decided to retire after giving many years of leadership, direction and support to this unique island cancer charity.





‘Our 10-strong board of trustees are all volunteers who give their time and experience freely to make sure ArCaS uses its funds and resources wisely to support island people impacted by cancer in a variety of ways.

‘I am excited to lead this much-loved island charity as we move forward with confidence, drawing upon the wisdom of long-standing trustees and tapping into fresh ideas, energy and enthusiasm from new trustees.’

The two new appointees have already started their charitable work and on Tuesday David Penn and Mike Dobson received a welcome donation from Clyde Crematorium.

Clair Hendry of Hendry Funeral Services, acting on behalf of Clyde Crematorium, presented the charity representatives with a £1,000 cheque at the ArCaS shop in Brodick.





Mike Dobson said: ‘We thank Clyde Crematorium for thinking of us when deciding to allocate donations that had been left by attendees between four charities.

‘This donation will help us continue to support residents who have been affected by cancer, whether they are young or old, and they can be sure the services we provide are always undertaken in the strictest confidence and at no cost to the patient.’

ArCaS has, for more than 30 years, provided support for people affected by cancer. This includes transport to and from island and mainland hospitals, equipment donations to hospitals, surgeries and community nurses and counselling and complementary therapy for people affected by cancer.

The charity raises funds from donations and its charity shop in Brodick which is staffed by 40 volunteers.

Trustees also give their time voluntarily and undertake duties including working in the shop, administration, accounting, fundraising, raising awareness, co-ordinating transport needs of patients and arranging complementary therapy.

ArCaS is always grateful to receive donations of any size from individuals and organisations so that it can continue with its valuable work. Further information about ArCaS can be found at www.arrancancersupport.org

