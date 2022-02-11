Police warn dog owners to be mindful of livestock during lambing season

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Police on Arran are reminding dog owners and visitors to be mindful of their responsibilities when exercising their pets in the countryside.

The plea comes after a number of incidents of livestock worrying – a criminal offence punishable by fines of up to £40,000 and prison sentences.

Arran Sergeant Kevin Blackley owns a therapet dog called Storm and believes the majority of dog owners are responsible, however, he is also aware of the distressing nature and impact dog attacks on livestock can have.





Sergeant Blackley said: ‘Arran has a large farming community and, especially at this time of the year with lambing season upon us, I would remind residents and visitors of the importance of keeping dogs on a lead when livestock are present or likely to be present.

‘Even the most friendly of dogs can still cause pregnant ewes sufficient distress to miscarry.

‘Livestock worrying is an offence which Police Scotland takes very seriously. It investigates all reports of that nature. In some circumstances, the landowner has the right to shoot dogs who are worrying animals, so if you are near land which is likely to have livestock in it then keep your dog on a short lead – less than 2m – and if you are unable to avoid land with animals present, keep your dog close at heel and keep as much distance from the animals as possible.

‘I have a stock of yellow information notices which are a useful reminder to dog walkers. Landowners can collect these from Lamlash police station.’





A keen advocate on responsible dog ownership, Sergeant Blackley added: ‘Please also clean up after your dog. Arran has a good supply of waste bins; you will come across one before too long.’

Information regarding dog ownership and the Scottish Outdoor Access Code can be found at www.outdooraccess-scotland.scot/practical-guide-all/dog-walking

Sergeant Kevin Blackley with his Siberian husky Storm. No_B06livestock01

