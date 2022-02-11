New campaign to help keep children safe online

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A new campaign has been launched by the Scottish Government’s Parent Club to help keep children safe online.

The move comes as research reveals more than one in 10 – 12 per cent – of parents don’t set any parental controls on their child’s online devices.

Studies shows that by the age of 12, 40 per cent of children have engaged in risky behaviours online. This includes playing with people they had never met face-to-face and doing something they know their parents would not want them to do.





Lisa Gray, aged 49, said: ‘My nine-year-old daughter hadn’t really been online at all until the pandemic, but started using devices during that time, first for school and then Facetime for playdates with her friends. She now uses the internet every day, either to play games, chat to her friends or to use educational apps for homework.

‘She downloaded Snapchat without my knowledge and ended up speaking to someone in Canada, with the same name as one of her best friends. Luckily, I heard the Canadian accent and realised she was speaking to a stranger. It was an eye opener and a good opportunity to talk to my daughter about online safety.’

The Scottish Government’s Parent Club child online safety campaign highlights ways for parents and carers of eight to 11-year-olds to help protect them online.

Minister for children and young people Clare Haughey MSP said: ‘There are many amazing things we can do online. The internet is a wonderful resource and we want children and young people to make the most of it to learn, communicate and collaborate. However, it is really important that when you are online, you stay safe.





‘This year, Safer Internet Day will explore respect and relationships online. This is especially important in present times when so many of us are spending more time using technology for learning and socialising.

‘The importance of understanding how to stay safe online is at the heart of the Scottish Government’s new public awareness campaign.

‘The campaign aims to inform parents about the risks of online harm and how to protect their children online. This goes live alongside Safer Internet Day across a range of radio, TV and digital channels – directly reaching hundreds of thousands of Scots.

‘I encourage everyone in Scotland to get involved and play their part in making the internet a safer place.’

Parents and carers can help children to stay safe when online by applying the same skills and instincts they have in the physical world.

Online safety consultant Jess McBeath explained: ‘It is important we help children to stay safe online from things like exposure to inappropriate or untrustworthy content, oversharing personal information, grooming, unauthorised spending and online bullying.

‘Talking with children regularly about what they’re doing and sharing online, using parental support tools, keeping data and devices secure and finding ways to use technology as a family that are fun, are some simple ways to help keep them safe.’

The research also revealed that just over half of the parents surveyed – 53 per cent – ask if their child is playing online with someone they don’t know, whereas in the offline world, 62 per cent ask their children who they will be with when they go out to play/leave the house to see friends or for an activity.

Parents are also more likely to ask their child if anyone was mean to them when their child returns home in the physical world – 40 per cent – than when their child finishes an online activity at home – 34 per cent.

‘Where are you going?’ is the top question asked by parents when their child leaves the house to see friends or for an activity in the real world – asked by 66 per cent of respondents – whereas ‘which websites or social platforms are you going on’ is asked by 58 per cent of parents.

For easy ways to help protect your child online and practical advice to help you feel more confident in knowing how to keep your children safe online visit parentclub.scot

View the advert at https://youtu.be/5KB5wnHEH-8