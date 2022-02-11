Jim weathers the storms to raise £900 for charity

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Jim Park of Whiting Bay has completed his challenge of camping out in his tent for seven nights to help raise money for Ayrshire Cancer Support.

As reported in the Banner two weeks ago, Jim took on the Extreme Camp Out for Cancer challenge and has raised £900 for Ayrshire Cancer Support.

Jim endured gales, storms, hail, snow and torrential rain during his outdoor adventure. He also celebrated his 70th birthday under the stars.





Initially planning to spend four days in his tent, Jim extended his challenge by three days to make it a week. He kept family, friends and supporters updated on his progress, and lavish meals by posting videos and photographs on his social media page throughout the event.

Jim said: ‘I spent an interesting seven nights in the tarp tent, gales, storms, hail, snow and torrential rain at times. I ate well and kept warm with only one slight leak. With grateful thanks to all my supporters, Ayrshire Cancer Support is £900 better off.’

Next week, on Saturday February 19, another Ayrshire Cancer Support Camp Out for Cancer event will take place in the middle of Ayr Racecourse when a number of brave souls will camp out to raise money for the charity that provides support for those in Ayrshire who have been affected by cancer.





Jim Park shows off his Ayrshire Cancer Support shirt during his fundraising challenge. No_B06Jim01