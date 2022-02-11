Independent ferry assessment lays bare the problems facing islanders

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

An independent report, commission by CalMac, on the socio-economic impact the ferry service has on island communities, has highlighted some of the issues that Arran residents, as well as CalMac, are facing.

The assessment undertaken by Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr) is the first phase of the study, a qualitative exploration, with the second phase, a quantitative analysis, expected to be delivered later in summer this year.

Angus Campbell, chairperson of the Ferries Community Board, said: ‘The Ferries Community Board welcomes the publication of phase one of the socio-economic report. The board feels it is crucially important to have an independent piece of work that clearly demonstrates the importance of our ferry services to island life.





‘That includes factors that affect people’s life choices, population and demographics, but also availability of services such as health, education and employment. We look forward to the final stage of work and the further gathering of information across our communities to help make the case for further investment in ferry infrastructure to the benefit of our island communities and the country as a whole.’

The 65-page document makes use of input from 59 consultants, including Ruth Betley of the North Ayrshire Health and Social Care Partnership, David Henderson of Kilpatrick Farm, and Bill Calderwood, Ferries Community Board member, as well as a number of North Ayrshire Council representatives whose remit covers Arran.

The report lists the ultimate purposes of the research as: identify island needs as part of an ongoing strategic conversation; help better reflect the value of service improvements to island communities; inform the ongoing debate about value for money from ferry expenditure; and provide information to help prioritise investment or plan services to deliver improved island outcomes.

When describing common themes discovered during the research the report stated: ‘Overwhelmingly, the current challenges that we have heard about on the network relate to reliability and capacity, although there are important differences across islands and routes.





‘Causes of service disruption include adverse weather, crew unavailability and vessel breakdowns. The size and age of the fleet and harbour infrastructure limits operational opportunities to tackle reliability challenges. The fleet now looks old compared to historic CalMac benchmarks and to international comparisons. Despite ramping up maintenance and overhaul activities, there is a widespread perception that reliability has worsened over recent years. This introduces risks for travellers and frustrates economic activities.’

The effects of the Rail Equivalent Tariff (RET) were considered in the report, this was attributed to bringing prices down but increasing traffic by around 20 per cent across the network. As for capacity issues, the report found that ‘the pain is felt by those who need to travel at short notice rather than those who need to travel least’. This it describes as, ‘not an economically efficient way of allocating capacity’.

On a more positive note, Cebr found that other aspects of the service are generally considered to be good and that, ‘Operational staff are overwhelmingly seen as helpful and professional, going the extra mile to make journeys easier and help where they can’.

When summarising the ferry service characteristics the report found that, ‘In general, we find the most important issues to passengers have arisen from a lack of long-term investment in vessels and infrastructure’.

In collating the community response, from discussions with residents, businesses and ferry bodies, Cebr, unsurprisingly found that, ‘Ferries are intertwined with all aspects of island life. Islanders and organisations have built their lives and operations around the ferry service’, which it further elaborated can create difficulties when ferries are the only way to travel to fulfil critical life pursuits.

The Cebr report said: ‘With few or no other alternatives, islanders and island businesses bear the full cost when ferry services deteriorate, but equally stand to gain the full benefit when they get better. For some trips and in some places, it may be possible to travel more or less frequently, or to change the time of travel. But for other trips, the ferry service is a ‘take it or leave it’ option – and leaving it may well mean moving away to places with better access to jobs or lower transport costs, compromising policy objectives of sustaining and increasing island populations.’

On the subject of increasing island populations, the report found that in the longer term, ‘the level of ferry provision affects larger choices such as whether to move to the islands or to stay on them, or whether to locate new business operations there.’

As for long-term implications, the report found that, ‘In the short term people adjust how and where they travel, but in the long term, the very pattern of activities and the economic connections change. These longer-term dynamic effects on people and businesses will define the islands for decades to come.’

And so, while phase one of the report has neatly outlined much of what island residents are well-aware of, phase two is expected to quantify the issues and provide an analysis of the services’ strengths and weakness, and how they can be improved.

Interested stakeholders can expect findings on the costs of service weakness, such as limits to capacity and reliability, as well as suggestions on how services could plausibly change in the future. Phase two of the report will also provide a quantified assessment of the role that ferry services could have in supporting or hindering repopulation goals, as well as an insight on the islands’ future sustainability.