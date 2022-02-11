Douglas puts in the miles for Maggie’s

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Douglas Auld of Whiting Bay has raised more than £722 for cancer charity Maggie’s after completing a 53-mile sponsored run during January.

The Maggie’s 50-mile challenge encouraged supporters to clock up 50 miles of accumulated running in January to raise funds for the charity that supports people affected by cancer.

Douglas, who lost two of his younger sisters to cancer, exceeded the 50 mile target. Douglas said: I decided in the second week of January to run three sessions per week on the treadmill and aim for between four and five miles per session, although the final run was just over seven miles to make a total of 53 miles to recognise 1953 as my birth year.





‘Having a target to aim for and knowing what wonderful work Maggie’s does was a great incentive to ensure I completed the challenge. Thank you to everyone who sponsored me and helped to raise £722 for Maggie’s.’

Maggie’s is formally named Maggie Keswick Jencks Cancer Caring Trust, but refers to itself simply as Maggie’s. It was founded by and named after the late Maggie Keswick Jencks, who died of cancer in 1995.

Through its network of centres across the United Kingdom, the charity helps anyone who has been affected by cancer by providing a caring environment that provides support, information and practical advice. All support is free and no appointment or referral is required.

Douglas Auld racks up the miles in his garage in support of Maggie’s. No_B06Douglas01