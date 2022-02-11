Corrie Film Club presents…

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Promising Young Woman (2021, Certificate 15, 1 hour 53 minutes)

After the disappointment of having to cancel Day in the Dark last Saturday because of a severe weather forecast, Corrie Film Club is pleased to be able to fill its regular February film spot with Emerald Fennel’s Promising Young Woman.

This award winning debut director’s film of 2021 stars Carey Mulligan at her ice-cold best as a scheming sociopath in this fearless unpicking of entitlement and victimhood.





Nothing in Cassie’s life is what it appears to be. She’s wickedly smart, tantalisingly cunning and living a secret double life by night, exacting revenge on predatory males and righting the wrongs of the past. A thrilling and light–hearted take on a serious subject.

See this film free in Corrie and Sannox Hall on Sunday February 13, at 7.30pm. Everyone is welcome but must take a lateral flow test before visiting.

