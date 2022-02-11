Arran Banner Golf – week 06, 2022
Machrie Bay Golf Club
Tuesday February 8, Winter Cup: 1 Alex Morrison-Cowan, 65; 2 John Milesi, 66; 3 John Pennycott, 68.
Fixtures: Saturday February 12, Lochranza Hotel Cup will not take place owing to the Winter League at Corrie. Tuesday February 15, Lochranza Hotel Cup. Tee off noon.
Lamlash Golf Club
Thursday February 3, Yellow Medal: 1 Alan Smith, 81-19=62; 2 Serge El Adm, 76-13=63. Magic twos, Alan Smith @4th, Ian Bremner @16th.
Fixtures: Sunday February 13, Glenburn Cup, noon draw. Thursday February 17, Yellow Medal, 11am draw.
Shiskine Golf Club
Thursday February 3, Ladies 18 Hole Medal: 1 and scratch, Liz Kerr, 83-16=67; 2 Jenni Turnbull, 92-17=75.
Corrie Golf Club
Fixtures: Saturday February 12, 18 Hole Medal. Monday February 14, Monday Cup. Ballot at noon.
An atmospheric photograph of the eighth hole at Shiskine Golf Course. Photograph: Hamish Bannatyne. Available at http://shiskinegolf.co.uk/ No_B06shiskine01