Volunteers sought to restore native woodland in Glen Rosa

Arran Ranger Service is looking for volunteers to help plant around 40,000 native trees in Glen Rosa as part of an initiative working towards recreating some of the woodland that has disappeared over hundreds of years due to overgrazing.

The planting of trees will take place over a number of dates with the next one scheduled for Wednesday February 9, from 9.30am to 4pm. Registration is essential. This can be completed online by searching for ‘tree planting in Glen Rosa’ on the booking site at www.eventbrite.co.uk

A good level of fitness and surefootedness is required as the day involves a 35 minute walk-in up the glen, then another 200m or so off-path and up a steep slope, across rough terrain, to the planting site, all while carrying trees and spades.





The minimum age to take part is 16 and under-18s need to be accompanied by a responsible adult. Planting will not take place if weather conditions are unsuitable. Further dates and information can be found by calling the Arran Ranger Service on 01770 302 462.

