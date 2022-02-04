Screen Machine comes back to Arran this month

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Screen Machine’s schedule, including its February visit to Arran, is set to go ahead with minimal disruption thanks to safety measures and a contingency plan in case of any Covid-related interruption.

With capacity returning to 75 per cent of its full complement, there will be 52 tickets available for each screening – and a further eight at the door – when it visits Arran between Friday February 18 and Monday February 21.

Films to be shown have yet to be confirmed but are expected to include Steven Spielburg’s new version of West Side Story and Kenneth Branagh’s acclaimed film Belfast.





In addition to the reduced capacity, which will allow for social distancing, face coverings will still need to be worn and the air filtration system will be utilised.

Screen Machine operators Iain and David also have a rigorous cleaning regime for between screenings, and will end each day by filling the cinema with a sanitising fog that cleans every surface, nook, and cranny, leaving the area fresh and deodorised.

Iain and David are also taking regular lateral flow tests and in the event of either one of them showing symptoms all screenings for 48 hours will be cancelled and tickets refunded.

This will allow enough time for the other operator to come out to the machine and to resume the service.





There will be no changes to the schedule and they will start up where they are due to be after the 48 hours.

With all of these safety measures, as well as the contingency plans, the Screen Machine operators hope to fulfil all of their visits to more than 40 communities across the Highlands and islands.

For a full list of measures in place you can visit https://www.screenmachine.co.uk/ where shows and tickets will be made available in the weeks running up to the visiting dates.