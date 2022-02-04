First tenants finally move into Brodick council homes

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

By Hugh Boag

The first tenants will move into the new Brathwic Terrace council houses next week after lengthy delays.

Construction of the first new council houses built on Arran for 30 years has faced a series of setbacks including the pandemic and ferry issues.





Some of the first residents had hoped to be in their new homes before Christmas, after repeated delays, however, they will finally get their keys next week.

Work first began on the £5 million development to build 34 homes in the autumn of 2019 with work originally scheduled to take 18 months with Ashleigh (Scotland) Ltd the main contractor.

Instead residents of Springbank have had to endure more than two years of construction traffic which is set to continue with the development not due to be complete until the spring of this year.

At the recent virtual meeting of Arran Community Council there was concern that the new tenants were having to pay lengthy storage charges having bought furniture and items for their new homes.





It was also claimed that things were so behind schedule that tenants could not even get into their new houses to measure up.

This led to calls for a ‘show home’ of each style of house to be opened to allow the new tenants to see their homes.

There have been further claims that the new tenants will see their homes for the first time on the day they are given the keys.

A spokesman for North Ayrshire Council said: ‘All dates provided to tenants are estimated and are subject to change as the nature of construction means that delays are often experienced at sites.

‘The Covid-19 pandemic and disruption to the ferry service has added a layer of complexity to the situation.

‘We appreciate that this is frustrating for tenants and sincerely apologise for any inconveniences that this may have caused.

‘However, we can confirm that handover of keys to the first 14 properties in the development is set to commence on Monday February 7.

‘The local housing office is confirming these arrangements with all of the first phase tenants.’

The spokesman added: ‘Show homes are not always possible as safe access to the site is required prior to tenant viewings.

‘Any future tenants who would like additional information about their property can contact the affordable housing team on 01294 324031 or email developmentandstrategy@north-ayrshire.gov.uk who will be happy to assist them.’