Farmers’ society releases branded merchandise

Arran Farmers’ Society, organisers of the annual Arran Show, has released a range of clothing items which are available for supporters to purchase.

The range includes beanies and bobble hats, polo shirts, gilets and jackets featuring the society’s logo which was designed by Catriona Tod of CTD Studio.

Amie Latona, secretary of Arran Farmers’ Society, said: ‘We are please to reveal the launch of our new society merchandise.





‘The committee has been working hard behind the scenes to bring these to you and we hope you love them as much as we do.’

The release of branded apparel has been introduced to help raise awareness of the society and to stimulate engagement with the community.

Amie continues: ‘If you are interested in farming and country living you can follow us on our Facebook page at ‘Arran Show’ and ‘arranfarmerssociety’ on Instagram.

‘Visitors are also most welcome at our AGM on Tuesday February 22, at the Ormidale Pavilion in Brodick at 7.30pm.’





A product list of all items is available, although prices may fluctuate slightly as orders will be made in batches and discounts will be provided by the supplier if bulk orders are made. Further details, and ordering can be done by emailing Amie at secretary.afs@gmail.com.