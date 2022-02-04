CalMac ferry route break up plan just speculation

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Reports in the national press that Scotland’s ferry network could be broken up with the most lucrative routes sold off to private firms has been dismissed as speculation.

Consultants Ernst and Young have been tasked by Scottish ministers to carry out a extensive review of delivery of ferry services in Scotland, known as Project Neptune, but this has been known since September last year.

This was said by a Sunday newspaper to include the ‘unbundling of routes into smaller packages’ as part of options for ‘decentralisation’ leading to concerns over the future of state-controlled ferry operator CalMac.





The Ardrossan to Brodick route is one of the most lucrative, making it prime target if this were to be considered.

But one source told the Banner: ‘It is inaccurate to pick one aspect of the brief for the consultants and suggest it is a likely outcome when the report in its entirety is yet to be finalised and has yet to go to ministers for consideration.’

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: ‘The independent review of governance arrangements for Scottish Government lifeline ferry services will present a framework consisting of a range of options to the overarching objective of effective, efficient and economic delivery of lifeline ferry services, to enhance passenger experience and support island economies.

‘The consultants were given a wider remit to look at all possible options around delivery of ferry services. This included decentralised models. The report has yet to be finalised and no decisions taken on any of the options at this point.





‘Once the final report has been considered by ministers, there will be engagement with all key stakeholders to ensure the most efficient and best value arrangement to deliver our key lifeline ferry services.’