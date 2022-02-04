Calm Corrie

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The village of Corrie, much like the rest of Arran, took a battering from storms Malik and Corrie over four days earlier this week. Thankfully the high winds and tempestuous seas caused little damage other than a few windblown trees, one of which temporarily blocked the A841 outside the village, but this was quickly removed. Corrie was previously a regular embarkation point for steamers so its relatively sheltered location allowed it to weather the storm admirably. A full storm report can be found on page 5. 01_B05cover01