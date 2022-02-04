Arran Banner Golf – week 05, 2022

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Lamlash Golf Club

Thursday January 27, Yellow Medal. 1 Ian Bremner 66-6=60; 2 Alan Smith 81-19=62 BIH over Andy Smith. Magic twos Ian Bremner @4th and 13th.

Sunday January 30, Winter Stableford. 1 Hugh McLelland 38 points BIH; 2 Martin Wallbank 38 points; 3 Derek Harrison 37 points. Best scratch Dougie Macfarlane 34 points to stableford. Magic twos Dougie Macfarlane @5th, Graeme Andrew @18th.





Fixtures: Sunday February 6, AGA Winter League at Corrie. Thursday February 10, Yellow Medal. Draw at 11am

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Sunday January 30, Yellow Tees Stableford. A total of 13 played on the last Sunday of January. In the face of strengthening winds, scoring was steady rather than spectacular with 12 players returning 30 points or more.

Everyone made it back to the clubhouse before storm Corrie struck and Douglas Auld came out top with a score of 37 points to win by 2. 1 Douglas Auld 17, 37 points; 2 Gus MacLeod 14, 35 acb; 3 Jamie Macpherson 3, 35. Magic two Grame Crichton @17th.





Fixtures: Sunday February 6, AGA Winter League at Corrie.

Brodick Golf Club

Sunday January 23, Winter Cup Stableford, 24 played. 1 John May 22, 44 points; 2 Colin Clements 11, 44 points acb; 3 Kenny McMillan 11, 43 points.

Sunday January 30, Winter Cup Stableford, 24 played. 1 Jimmy Armit 14, 45 points; 2 Bob McCrae 8, 42 points acb; 3 Ian Shand 19, 42 points acb, 4 Bill Donaldson 13, 42 points.

Fixtures: Sunday February 6, AGA Duncan Trophy at Corrie Golf Club. Sweep at Brodick.

Corrie Golf Club

Monday January 31, Monday Cup. 1 A Pattison nett 58; 2 A Napier nett 60. Scratch A Pattinson 66. Magic two J McGovern @1st and A Napier @10th.

Fixtures: Saturday February 5, 18 hole medal. Monday February 7, Monday Cup. Ballot at 12.30pm

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday January 25, Winter Cup. 1 Alex Morrison-Cowan 74; 2 John Pennycott 75; 3 John Milesi 79.

Fixtures: Tuesday February 8, Winter Cup. Tee off at 12noon.

Shiskine Golf Club

Saturday January 26, ladies Stableford. 1 E Kelso 25 points BIH; 2 E Henderson 25 points; 3 J Turnbull 24 points.