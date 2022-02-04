Announcements – February 4, 2022

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

DEATHS

McCrone – Robert. Passed away peacefully at Arran War Memorial Hospital on Saturday, 29th January 2022. Bob, aged 92 years, beloved husband of the late Audrey, much loved father of Fiona and Norman, loving grandfather of Alexandra and Rory and great grandfather of Beth. Sorely missed by all his family and

friends.

DAVIDSON – Henry (Harry) 87. On January 20th. at Hairmyres Hospital, surrounded by family “Captain H” left us. Adored husband and soulmate of Norma and a much loved and respected father and grandfather to his family and stepfamily. His cortege will leave Alma Park at approximately 11.15 on Friday, February 11th via Springbank and the Co op Brae before making his final journey on his beloved Brodick seafront to Brodick Church. The service will be at 11.30 before committal at Sannox cemetery. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to Scottish Charity Air Ambulance or Arran Mountain Rescue Team. Rest in Peace Harry