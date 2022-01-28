Unexpected steel work delays return of Arran ferry to route

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Unexpected steel replacement works discovered during MV Caledonian Isles’ annual overhaul will see the vessel further delayed.

A return to service is not now expected in the first week of February.

The unscheduled steelworks, utilising additional labour from their Leith yard, is expected to continue at Peel Ports Inchgreen Dry Dock in Port Glasgow until at least Wednesday February 2.





Thereafter sea trials will take place on Thursday February 3, with the vessel being available for service on Friday February 4.

MV Hebridean Isles will continue to serve the route and it is understood that MV Isle of Arran will be held on standby to provide support for either demand or in case of further delays.

There was some good news for ferry users this week though, when the essential service timetable, introduced on Monday January 3 owing to Covid-related staff absence, and expected to last until Sunday February 6, was revised and the winter timetable resumed on Wednesday for most routes across the network.

This included the reopening of on-board retail and food and drink offerings as well as the Coffee Cabin at Ardrossan Port.





It also allowed for the resumption of normal opening hours at port offices, many of which were shut outwith sailing times.

CalMac’s managing director Robbie Drummond said: ‘I am pleased to say that because of a significant drop in the number of staff unable to work due to Covid we can now offer a full winter service on the majority of routes.

‘Thank you to all passengers for their patience and understanding and we look forward to welcoming them back on board.’

Meanwhile, additional sailings are to continue on the Lochranza to Tarbert route.