Report calls for highest level of compensation for WASPI women

The highest level of compensation should be given to women born in the 1950s affected by state pension inequality, according to a parliamentary committee.

The All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) dealing with the issue raised by the Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) has sent a report to the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO), calling for the compensation.

The submitted report concluded that the cases of emotional, material and physiological injustice clearly fell within a category six injustice – the highest level on the PHSO scale.





A statement issued by WASPI said: ‘Women Against State Pension Inequality warmly welcomes the submission from APPG to the PHSO.

‘The impact of Department of Work and Pensions maladministration on 1950s-born women has been as devastating as it is widespread.

‘The APPG believes that the case for category six injustice is overwhelming and clear.

‘Women have had their emotional, physical, and mental circumstances totally obliterated by a lack of reasonable notice.





‘These impacts must be addressed, if we are to reach any kind of conclusion regarding this injustice.

‘The conclusion that “It is the belief of the APPG that all typologies of injustice have been met to some degree, and that in the cases of emotional, material, and physiological, they clearly fall within a category 6 injustice” matches what we as a campaign have been saying for some time.’

WASPI has been campaigning for six years on the way increases to state pension age were been brought in with little or no notice to women born in the 1950s, and is calling on the Government to accept its failings and agree on fair and fast compensation.