Online registration to open for early years intake

Parents whose children are scheduled to start nursery in August are being urged to register online from Tuesday February 1.

From August 2021, all eligible two, three and four-year-old children are entitled to 1,140 hours per year.

Registration for the August intake takes place from Tuesday February 1 to Monday February 28. Parents should apply online at www.north-ayrshire.gov.uk/early-years





Any parent who registers after the deadline may miss out on their preferred provider.

Councillor John Bell, cabinet member for education, said: ‘We want to ensure we offer the best start in life to our young people in North Ayrshire.

‘Last year 93 per cent of parents who registered their child in February secured their first choice, and so we would encourage parents to register their child or children as early as possible within the February registration period.’

For full information and access to the application form visit www.north-ayrshire.gov.uk/early-years



