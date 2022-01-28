Film buffs welcome back a Day in the Dark

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

After nearly two years of absence Corrie Film Club’s mini film festival, Day in the Dark, is making a return to Corrie and Sannox Village Hall.

Scheduled to take place on Saturday February 5, four films with the theme of Strong Women will be shown with breaks for coffee, lunch, afternoon tea and supper.

First to roll after coffee at 11am will be Carl Theodor Dreyer’s remarkable 1928 film, The Passion of Joan of Arc, a miracle of the cinema charting the final days of Saint Joan with an outstanding portrayal of the heroine by Renee Maria Falconetti.





This will be followed by lunch at 1pm (soup, bread and cheese) and then the next screening at 1.30pm will be Julie Taymor’s award winning film Frida, the true story of Frida Kahlo and her husband Diego Rivera, the larger-than-life painters who became the most acclaimed artists in Mexican history, and whose tempestuous love affair, landmark journeys to America, and outrageous personalities made them legendary.

At 3.30pm there will be a break for tea and cake followed by a high energy, high octane joyride with Thelma and Louise, Ridley Scott’s exhilarating adventure with Susan Sarandon, Geena Davis and Brad Pitt, considered by some to be the best road movie of all time.

The finale begins with supper at 6.15pm (baked potatoes with a variety of fillings) followed at 7.30pm with the funny, heart–warming and inspirational Hidden Figures, which depicts the story of the brilliant African–American women working at NASA who served as the brains behind the launch into orbit of astronaut John Glen. The visionary trio crossed all gender and racial lines and inspired generations.

Entry to Day in the Dark is free and open to everyone but organisers respectfully suggest that those attending do a lateral flow test.





Members and visitors are also free to dip in and out during the day as they please.