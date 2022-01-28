Eco Savvy celebrates £69,000 windfall

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Eco Savvy Arran is one of seven island organisations across Scotland that will be sharing in a £600,000 funding boost as part of the second tranche of the Island Communities Fund.

The fund aims to support employment and community resilience through activities that deliver green economic recovery from the pandemic.

Receiving £69,741, Eco Savvy will expand its ebike project across the island to provide healthy, green-travel options for residents and visitors in conjunction with a community larder project supported by the Co-Op to cut down food waste and tackle food poverty in partnership with the community shop.





A new mobile hub and outreach service will also be created.

The fund is part of a Scottish government investment of £30m which will be used to deliver the National Islands Plan.

This was produced to encourage population growth and stem population decline, as well as delivering on net-zero ambitions, and it supports a green economic recovery from the ongoing impacts of the Covid pandemic.

Community of Arran Seabed Trust (COAST) has also benefited from the Island Communities Fund when it received £63, 000 towards its marine research boat in the first tranche of funding.





Other organisations which have received funding are Mull and Iona Community Trust, Tiree Community Development Trust, West Harris Trust, Tagsa Uibhist (Uist Support), British Red Cross (for projects in Orkney and Shetland) and Foula Wool.