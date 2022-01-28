Decision not taken as a cost saving, community council assured

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

An elderly lady, who was born and bred on Arran, faces uncertainty over whether she will be able to find a care home place on the island when she is released from hospital on the mainland.

That was just one of the concerns over the closure of Cooriedoon raised during a sometimes heated debate at a virtual meeting of Arran Community Council this week.

The fact that the closure of the Whiting Bay care home meant a reduction in care beds was of real concern as was how Montrose House would cope with the 10 extra beds, as well as future care provision for the island.





Chairman Bill Calderwood said it was the biggest topic to come through the community council for several years and was of great concern to residents and relatives.

Mr Calderwood and North Ayrshire Councillor Timothy Billings met health officials on the island on Monday. He said: ‘We needed to get clarity on a lot of the stories. It is very sad it has got to this stage.’

He said they had been given assurances that all current Cooriedoon residents would be accommodated at Montrose House and they were also planning additional care at home facilities.

Mr Calderwood said they had also been assured that resources would be made available when needed both at Cooriedoon, ahead of its closure, and Montrose House and that a range of jobs had already been advertised.





‘The decision was not taken as a cost saving,’ Mr Calderwood said, but added there was a realisation it would have some impact on residents being moved. But he said officials were satisfied that current need and future need would be met.

And he added: ‘If it comes to fruition that they got it wrong that will be a very painful outcome.’

Shiskine representative Neil Arthur said the health authorities had had ‘months to plan their exit strategy’ but had still left too many unanswered questions.

‘They have not been able to meet staffing needs for the past 10 years, so how, all of a sudden, are they going to achieve it.’

He said they already relied on carers from the mainland and could not see where the additional resources would come from.

North Ayrshire Councillor Timothy Billing said that he had stressed to the health officials that it was about ‘getting back confidence’ after the decision which had created a lot of local concern.

‘There is a lot of disquiet about what this means for care on Arran in the short term and the long term and not just in care homes, but also around care at home.’

The discussion concluded that it was necessary for the North Ayrshire Health and Social Care Partnership to provide the public with the information required for reassurance.