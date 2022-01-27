Announcements – January 28, 2022
DEATH
Mackinlay – Mary (nee Strang)
suddenly on 11th January 2022. Wife of the late Charlie, beloved mother, grandmother, mother in law, sister and aunt and known to many locally in Arran. Funeral service at St Bride’s Church, Brodick at 11.30am on 4th February, committal thereafter at Lamlash Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations if wished to ArCaS (Arran Cancer Support) or Dystonia UK.