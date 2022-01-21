‘The decision to close has not been ours, owner Sandra Butler

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Owner Sandra Butler told the Banner in a statement: ‘After almost 34 years of delivering care to the residents of Arran, Cooriedoon Nursing Home will close in approximately 13 weeks.

‘The last two years of pandemic have been a huge battle for the staff in the home to keep those in our care safe and it is very much a testament to their dedication that we have not lost a single resident to Covid 19.

‘Unfortunately, the challenges of maintaining the high standards that we were always known for, sourcing sufficient staff to fully staff the home took a toll on the service and we have now been notified that, despite maintaining our Registration with Care Inspectorate, and solving our staffing crisis and other issues, North Ayrshire Council is terminating its contract with the home.





‘We have indicated to NAC that we totally disagree with both its assessment of the care provided by the home and the ongoing viability of the business but as NAC has taken a contractual decision to terminate the contract there is no viable means of redress for us to pursue.

‘We are working with the local authority to facilitate the movement of all our residents to suitable alternative accommodation on the island in the coming weeks.

‘We have had a wonderful 30-odd years and the decision to close has not been ours.

‘We will miss caring for our residents and working with our wonderful staff.’



