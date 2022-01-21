Shannochie Post Office in days gone by

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

This photograph gives a glimpse of days gone by at the very south end of Arran.

It shows postman Louis Joss in the Shannochie Post Bus outside the thatched Shannochie Post Office handing a letter to Jenny McKelvie in 1977.

After starting as a delivery boy in Brodick, Louis – known as Louie – made the 104 south end post bus route through Kildonan, Lavancorrach and Shannochie his own. His daily visits were anticipated with great pleasure by many of the elderly people on his route and summer day trips ’round the south end and back’ were outings many people, and not just visitors, looked forward to.





He went to a lot of trouble to learn the correct pronunciation of the Gaelic place and farm names along his route and endeared himself to many visitors by explaining the English meanings. Sadly, he died just five years after this photograph was taken in 1982.

Shannochie Post Office, which was one of the last in Scotland to have a thatched roof, along with the adjoining general store and public telephone box, served Arran’s most southerly dwellings and the surrounding area until it closed in the late 1970s.

The photograph was given to us by Sandra MacMillan as a reminder of her childhood days in Shannochie. She recently opposed planning permission for the old post office, which has long lost its thatched roof to be knocked down, but has now been approved.

Sandra told the Banner: ‘I knew I would never win, but I had to try.’





