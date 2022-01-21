New health chief starts

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Claire Burden, the new chief executive of NHS Ayrshire and Arran, has joined the board this week, taking over from interim chief executive Professor Hazel Borland.

Claire has more than 17 years of management experience in NHS England, previously working as chief executive officer at Whipps Cross Hospital, London.

Lesley Bowie, chairman of Ayrshire and Arran NHS board, said: ‘On behalf of NHS Ayrshire and Arran, I am delighted to welcome Claire to the team.





‘I give my sincere thanks to Professor Hazel Borland for leading NHS Ayrshire and Arran, following the departure of our former chief executive John Burns in June 2021.’

Claire joined NHS London in 2005 and has worked across London hospitals as hospital director at the Royal London Hospital delivering performance and governance outcomes, as well as leading a multi-agency programme aimed at supporting care delivered at home.

More recently, Claire was director for emergency care improvement at Barts NHS Trust, where she led a quality improvement programme to achieve emergency department, referral to treatment and cancer targets, improving access and trust performance.

In Claire’s previous role, she was the executive lead for emergency planning, site operations and operational governance within Whipps Cross in the Northwest of London.





Claire Burden. No_B03Claire01