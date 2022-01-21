Montrose House to offer nursing care to keep residents on Arran

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Health officials have met residents, families and staff from Cooriedoon for the first time to explain what happens next.

It also emerged that the North Ayrshire Health and Social Care Partnership has applied to convert Montrose House into 24/7 nursing home, which it says will enable it to accommodate 10 new patients.

A partnership spokesperson told the Banner as we went to press: ‘The partnership has arranged for staff to be present at Cooriedoon Care Home and our local social work offices on Arran to speak with residents, families and staff.





‘This is being done in consultation and agreement with the families involved and will allow us to discuss the current position, to meet with families and representatives of relatives and to speak to staff in the home.

‘In line with Covid safety measures, and also reflecting the fact that these discussions need to be individual and person-centred, discussions will take place on an appointment basis and the partnership has communicated with families to advise on how to book an appointment.

‘It is then the intention for the partnership to have a continued presence and availability on Arran every Tuesday and Thursday for as long as is necessary throughout the transition period.

‘We are currently determining the most suitable location(s) for this. Should families, residents or staff request further support outwith this, we will of course be happy to accommodate this.





‘The transition of residents from Cooriedoon Care Home to an alternative place of care will be informed and determined by the preference of individual residents and their representatives.

‘Our social workers have now been in touch with all affected families to have initial discussions and families and residents will consider their options.

‘For some this may be a preference to move to an alternative care home on the mainland.

‘Additionally, in response to the immediate need to support residents transitioning from Cooriedoon, the partnership will increase the capacity in Montrose House to accommodate residents where their preference is to remain on Arran.

‘There is currently capacity in the Montrose House facility to increase provision by 10 beds.

‘The partnership has also submitted an urgent variation to the Care Inspectorate to amend the registration for Montrose House to include the provision of nursing care at the care home, with a model of 24/7 nursing care being provided.

‘This will ensure that residents currently requiring nursing care have the option to remain on Arran.

‘The partnership priority at this time is the safety and welfare of the residents and we are committed to working with residents, their families and Cooriedoon Care Home to ensure the transition can be managed as smoothly as possible to achieve the best possible outcome for each resident.’