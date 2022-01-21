Last chance to apply for funding

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Groups on Arran are being invited to bid for funding that will help their organisations grow and prosper, but the deadline is fast-approaching.

Organisations can apply until midnight on Sunday January 23 for their chance to access funding for community projects across the North Ayrshire Council (NAC) area.

North Ayrshire Council and the Health and Social Care Partnership have provided £160,000 funding as part of their ongoing community empowerment ambition to give local people a direct say in how money is spent.





The funds are for applications related to two strands of Participatory Budgeting (PB) funding: Localities and Arts and Culture.

The applications will be shortlisted by locality steering groups and a public vote will take place at the end of February/early March where communities can decide the projects they would like to see funded.

NAC’s PB process has proved hugely successful since first being rolled out in 2016, with its aim to help community projects and organisations make a positive difference in their community.

Potential bidders can get further guidance from participatorybudgeting@north-ayrshire.gov.uk



