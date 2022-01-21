Hope for hospitality venues as restrictions end

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

By Colin Smeeton

The hospitality industry on Arran breathed a huge sigh of relief with the news that most Covid restrictions are to be lifted on Monday.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said this week that Scotland was on a ‘downward slope’ of the Omicron wave which has allowed for restrictions on indoor events and venues to be removed on Monday January 24.





Table service in pubs will also end, however, hospitality businesses must still collect details for Test and Protect and face coverings will still need to be worn in indoor public settings and on public transport.

Non-professional indoor contact sport for adults can resume and the guidance to limit household indoor gatherings to three will also be lifted. The contentious issue of covid passports was also addressed with the confirmation the scheme will not to be extended to other venues.

The news has been welcomed on Arran where businesses have been on a roller coaster of restrictions that were implemented, relaxed then implemented again with the discovery of the new Omicron variant. A number of premises are closed for January but they hope to see trade getting back to normal when they re-open next month.

Thankfully, as some predicted at the time, the new variant has been far milder than the Delta variant and the hospitalisation of Covid patients has reduced by 25 per cent compared to the winter peak last year.





Experts believe Omicron peaked in the first week of January and they remain hopeful that a corner has been turned but they can’t entirely confirm yet. Certainly, new cases of the disease are on a downward trend with the First Minister saying it gives hope for renewed optimism.

And while working from home was still encouraged by Ms Sturgeon, where possible, she said a hybrid return to work was being considered from February.

On Arran, the number of confirmed cases has dropped to 22 from 67 earlier last week.

The lifting of restrictions, while cautiously welcomed by most, also came with a proviso: that infection numbers could increase as people return to work and that caution must still be exercised when gathering socially.

Tracy Black, Scotland director of the Confederation of British Industry, said: ‘Removing indoor hospitality restrictions will come as a huge relief to firms desperate to start trading their way to recovery after a difficult festive period. The decision not to extend the vaccine passport scheme will also be welcomed.

‘Employers have consistently prioritised the safety of staff and customers throughout the pandemic and will continue to support baseline measures including face coverings, increased hygiene on premises, vaccines and free mass testing,’ she added.

Meanwhile, Arran Medical Group has been forging ahead with its vaccination clinics. Last Sunday, at Arran High School, a drop-in centre was held where clinicians administered first, second and booster vaccinations.

Anyone who is newly eligible for the vaccine can call Arran Medical Group on 01770 600516, Monday to Friday, from 2pm to 5pm, to make an appointment. This includes a first dose for those turning 12-years-old; a second dose for those over 12 years – 12 weeks after the first dose – or a booster vaccine for those turning 18 years old.

Tracy Black, Scotland director of the Confederation of British Industry, said that removing indoor hospitality restrictions will come as a huge relief to firms. No_B03Covid01

Arran High School is still the venue for vaccination clinics hosted by Arran Medical Group. No_B03Covid02