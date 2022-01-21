Holy Isle video series commemorates 30th anniversary

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

An informative video series, compiled over a period of two years, has been created to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Holy Isle being under the ownership of the Rokpa Trust, and its Centre for World Peace and Health which was founded by Lama Yeshe Rinpoche, a Tibetan Buddhist meditation master.

The video series comprises a three-minute showreel called Welcome to the Holy Isle, a 17-minute drone tour of the island, and a 90-minute extended story of the island called A Stroll Around Holy Isle.

Christian Dutton, while compiling a 50th anniversary video of the Samye Ling monastery and Tibetan centre in Dumfries, decided to do something similar for Holy Isle’s 30th anniversary, which is also under the auspices of Samye Ling, and which takes place in April this year.





Utilising Samye Ling’s archive of over 40,000 images, Christian has created a detailed, narrated photographic slideshow showing the history and development of Holy Isle, over the last 1,500 years with a particular focus on the period 1992 to 2022 to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Rokpa’s custodianship of the island.

All of the videos have been created with Lama Yeshe Rinpoche’s permission and Christian Dutton hopes that the productions will raise international awareness of Holy Isle and Samye Ling for the benefit of humanity.

The three videos are available in both English and Tibetan and can be viewed on the video hosting site, YouTube, by searching for The History of Holy Isle and Samye Ling.





The series of videos includes a drone tour of Holy Isle as well as a full length documentary about the history of the island. No_B03HolyIsle01

The documentary utilises photographs from key stages in the development of the Centre for World Peace and Health including some provided by the Arran Banner. No_B03HolyIsle02