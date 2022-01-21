Arran Banner 20 years ago – week 03
Want to read more?
We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.
technical support? Click here
Saturday January 19, 2002
The annual Chookie Show attracted a strong field of entries with an assortment of hens, roosters, ducks, pigeons and, this year, guinea pigs.
Organised by Brodick Poultry and Pidgeon Club, it is always a popular event in Brodick Hall.
Anne McLean, the proud winner of the Chookie Show, with her champion bird – an Australian yellow-headed, white-breasted Gouldian finch. 01_B03show01
The winning Gouldian finch. 01_B03show02
Veronica Walker with her reserve champion call duck. 01_B03show03
Three French hens? 01_B03show04
These ducks have an impressive collection of prizes. 01_B03show05
Visitors take a close interest in the eggs on display. 01_B03show06