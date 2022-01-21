Arran Banner 20 years ago – week 03

Problems logging in and requiretechnical support?

Saturday January 19, 2002

The annual Chookie Show attracted a strong field of entries with an assortment of hens, roosters, ducks, pigeons and, this year, guinea pigs.

Organised by Brodick Poultry and Pidgeon Club, it is always a popular event in Brodick Hall.





Anne McLean, the proud winner of the Chookie Show, with her champion bird – an Australian yellow-headed, white-breasted Gouldian finch. 01_B03show01

The winning Gouldian finch. 01_B03show02

Veronica Walker with her reserve champion call duck. 01_B03show03





Three French hens? 01_B03show04

These ducks have an impressive collection of prizes. 01_B03show05

Visitors take a close interest in the eggs on display. 01_B03show06