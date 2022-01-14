Thought for the week – week 02
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.
Already a subscriber? Login here
Problems logging in and require
technical support? Click here
technical support? Click here
Thought for the week
‘But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control; again such things there is no law.’ Galatians 5: 22-23