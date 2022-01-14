Sweet success as Ed lifts honey tasting trophy

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Ed O’Donnelly of Lochranza was chosen as the winner of the inaugural honey tasting competition held by the Arran Bee Group.

Chosen from among 12 entries, with all members doing a blind taste test and selecting their favourite, Ed was awarded the Willie McNish Trophy, dedicated to the memory of the late Willie McNish of Kildonan who was one of the club’s founders in 2012.

Organisers described the competition as a not-too-serious excuse to try other group members’ honey as honey from different parts of the island have their own individual tastes, depending on what plants the bees are feeding on.





Second place in the competition was shared by Arran Bee Group’s chairman Robert Cumming and Rosanna Rees, and the third spot went to Sue Thorogood.