League round postponed
Whiting Bay Golf Club
Sunday January 9, AGA Winter League at Brodick Golf Club. Due to course conditions and worsening weather, the January round of the AGA Winter League was postponed and will now take place, with teams of four, on Saturday January 15 at Brodick Golf Club.
Fixtures: Saturday January 15, AGA Winter League at Brodick Golf Club. Sunday January 16, Winter Cup round four.
Lamlash Golf Club
Fixtures: Sunday January 16, winter friendly, Whiting Bay v Lamlash at Whiting Bay,
10.30am start. Thursday January 20, Yellow Medal, draw at 11am.