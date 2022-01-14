Jackie is back on the radio with new show

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A radio DJ with a close association to Arran is getting back behind the mic with a brand new radio show.

Jackie Brambles has returned to commercial radio for the first time in 27 years, by joining the presenting line-up on Greatest Hits Radio.

Jackie began her career at West Sound in Ayr, before going on to Capital FM and then BBC Radio 1 – where she rose to fame as the station’s first female presenter with a daytime show.





Fans will also fondly remember Jackie as a lead reporter for GMTV and anchor on ITV’s Loose Women, while most recently she could be found as a regular on-air voice on BBC Radio Scotland. Since 2015 she has hosted the STV series Stopping Scotland’s Scammers.

Speaking about her new show, Jackie said: ‘Hosting the Women In Music series for the stations earlier this year, it was deeply gratifying to catch up with many of the artists that I started out with in my early radio days – yes we’re older and wiser but most importantly I think we’re all really appreciative to have come of age in an era when music was so innovative, inspiring and optimistic.

‘I can’t wait to share more fascinating conversations with some of our greatest artists and, of course, to revel in their glorious music.’

Gary Stein from the Hits Radio brand network, owned by Bauer Media, called Jackie ‘a truly exceptional broadcaster’.





The Evening Show with Jackie Brambles will air every Monday to Thursday from 7pm to 10pm, broadcast across all seven of the Greatest Hits Radio stations in Scotland.

Jackie’s new show, which launched last Tuesday, will feature special guests, feature documentary content and live sessions.

Born in Essex, she was brought up in Ayrshire and later met and married Arran-born David Tod. They have two children and her mum, Marian, lives in Shiskine.