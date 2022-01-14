Free water butt for your garden

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Would you be interested in a water butt to help water your garden or vegetable patch?

Eco Savvy will soon have some water butts for distribution out into the Arran community either free or at a subsidised cost.

It will also be joining forces with the newly formed Arran Repair Cafe which will offer help with installation or can loan tools for people to install the water butt themselves.





Water butts are a great way to harvest rainwater for use in your garden.

Filling your buckets and watering cans with naturally collected rainwater is good for your plants and the water collected will also come in handy in the event of a drought or hosepipe ban.

The risk of prolonged dry spells is increasing due to climate change.

In 2018 more than 25 tankers had to transport water from the mainland and last year saw Scotland’s fourth hottest summer on record.





Ruth McLaren, project coordinator for Eco Savvy, said: ‘Even though it can sometimes feel like we have more water than we know what to do with, water levels can drop quickly and using rainfall collected in a water butt is a great way to make sure your garden doesn’t suffer without using drinking water stocks.’

If you would like to register your interest in a water butt please contact ruth.ecosavvy@gmail.com