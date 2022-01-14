Argyll College welcomes new chair of the board

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Argyll College UHI is delighted to announce the appointment of Dr Rosemary Allford as the college’s new chair of the board.

This change comes as Andrew Campbell retires from his nine-year tenure in the post, having served on the board since 2010.

The Arran Learning Centre, which is located in the High School Campus in Lamlash, is one of the 10 learning centres which make up the college estate that Rosemary is keen to visit.





Rosemary said: ‘I’d like to get out to meet staff and students and understand the obstacles and opportunities that come with delivering tertiary education in one of the most geographically challenging areas of Scotland.

‘I am very much looking forward to seeing the diverse nature of the different learning centres, and how staff there meet their community needs.’

Rosemary first joined the Argyll College board in June 2020. She served as a member of the learning, teaching and engagement committee and was elected as chair in December 2021.

She said: ‘It is an exciting time to be part of Argyll College UHI.





‘We are in a favourable situation as both part of the national Scottish college network and integral to the UHI partnership.

‘This presents us with wonderful opportunities for partnership working and collaborative development.’

Argyll College already has very strong and healthy relationships with partners across Scotland enabling it to create a sustainable curriculum.

The college works with Dundee and Angus and Borders colleges in the delivery of HE horticulture qualifications and have recently joined forces with UHI partners West Highland and North Highland colleges to develop FE provision, the delivery of which is now shared by the three teaching teams.

Rosemary, a lecturer in entrepreneurship at Edinburgh Napier University, is a specialist in employability and collaboration, and a principal fellow of the Higher Education Academy.

She is a highly experienced professional within the university and college sectors, combining excellent collaborative practice, academic leadership and project management.

She has led several SFC strategic projects with a focus on student employability and building leadership capacity within Scotland’s colleges.

She has a portfolio career with previous roles as a consultant in academic practice with the Higher Education Academy, the University of Wolverhampton and as a Head of School, Carnegie College.

Alongside the election of a new chair, five new non-executive board members have been appointed to lead on the strategic development of the college.

These new members have extensive experience in finance, public policy and public affairs, human resources, travel and tourism, and hospitality industries.