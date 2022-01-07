Views sought to finalise marine litter strategy

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Scottish government is seeking views on its Marine Litter Strategy as one of the final stages in the process of updating its action plan and strategy dealing with pollution in our waterways.

The Marine Litter Strategy Steering Group, including representatives from academia, environmental charities and non-governmental organisations, terrestrial litter interests, the fishing industry, and public bodies, have already formulated the strategy and action plan and is now seeking input from the public and other organisations to finalise the strategy and action plan before it is published.

Marine Scotland, and the steering group, have agreed on what can be realistically achieved within the next six years, taking into account the staff and monetary resources that are available. Each action has a timeframe, a responsible lead organisation, and a tangible output that can be measured. This is so that they can demonstrate progress, transparency and accountability.





The purpose of the consultation is not to repeat the earlier engagement process progressed by the steering group. Rather, it seeks wide-ranging views on the range of actions that have been identified as priorities to guide their work over the next six years.

The consultation can be found at www.gov.scot/publications/marine-litter-strategy-scotland-consultation/ or by searching for it on the //consult.gov.scot/ website.

The consultation closes on Tuesday March 22 and the responses received will help shape and deliver the final strategy and action plan, which will be published later in the year.



