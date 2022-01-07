Support your favourite local cause at Co-op

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Three local causes on Arran have already raised more than £1,300 from the latest round of the Co-op community fund.

The money is raised by Co-op members on the island buying the store’s own-brand products and so far this has raised £761.39 for Arran Well-Being CIC; £302.06 for the Isle of Arran Junior Triathlon Club; and £257.42 for the Arran Hockey Club a total of £1,320.87 – and these figures are increasing all the time.

Co-op Member Pioneer Scott Harwood said: ‘I’d like to give a big thank you to all the Co-op members out there who are raising 1p for every £1 they spend on own-brand products, as well as raising 1p towards our community partnership fund, just by shopping in-store or online.’





Co-op members can select which local cause they wish to support by going to the membership tab on the Co-op smartphone app.

The Arran Co-op stores handed over more than £38,500 to local groups when the last round of the annual funding closed last November.