Scottish Opera to perform at Lochranza in spring

A vaudeville-inspired Opera Highlights show by Scottish Opera will visit Lochranza during its 18-venue tour next spring.

The Edwardian-inspired production will include much-loved classics including Hansel and Gretel, Die Fledermaus and La Bohème, as well as lesser known gems.

The production will also features the world premiere of a new piece by Scottish composer Lucie Treacher, which weaves together scenes from the 1927 novel by Virginia Woolf.





Director John Savournin said: ‘There is a such a rich variety of repertoire in this season’s Opera Highlights – Puccini to Operetta, to a newly-commissioned piece by up-and-coming Scottish composer Lucie Treacher – and I’m so excited to create a fun, visual world full of performance magic.’

Scottish Opera general director Alex Reedijk added: ‘I am thrilled that such a fine company of young performers is able to tour all across Scotland in the spring.

‘I hope that this delightfully entertaining and vaudevillian-themed Opera Highlights will help to encourage our audiences to make a welcome and safe return to live performances, for the first time in two years in many cases.’

Performances will begin in February with the Lochranza Village Hall performance taking place on Thursday March 3, at 7.30pm.





Tickets for the Lochranza, and all other performances, can be purchased at www.scottishopera.org.uk

Scottish Opera tours extensively across Scotland, from the largest-scale theatres to the smallest of rural venues, to reach as many of audiences as possible.

Their specially-adapted 40-foot long trailer brings pop-up opera performances to thousands of people each year.

In the summer of 2021 the company performed more than 200 shows of its Pop-up Opera Roadshow, to socially distanced audiences of more than 8,000.