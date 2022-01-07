Joy at new year

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

It was great to see some collective joy and happiness on New Year’s Day on Arran after the two years we have been through.

In particular the dooks which took place around the island really seemed to catch people’s imagination this year. Maybe it was the mild weather – maybe it was the chance just to get out of the house and do something.

Out and about on walks it was great to hear ‘Happy New Year’ greetings offered to those passing by – acquaintances or not. The New Year events also went off largely hitch free and the music continued well into the night air.





The only disappointment was maybe the TV fare – surely the BBC, and particularly STV, can do better than that – but that is just my personal view.

January 2022 has sadly not got off to the best of starts as the pandemic continues to bite hard with the Omicron variant not going anywhere fast and the ferries being hit hard meaning it is a new year but the same old story with no respite from widespread disruption.

But we still look forward to the year with renewed hope that ‘things can only get better’.

We wish everyone on Arran and Happy New Year and positive and prosperous 2022.



