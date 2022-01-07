A run and a dip for new year

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran Pace Makers got the new year off to a flying start with a run and jump last Sunday.

Organiser Lorna Logan met up with Carol Brown, Fiona Mackintosh and Abbie McKelvie for a 10k run round the Fairy Glen and Glencloy loop then back to Christmas tree at the Brodick slipway for a quick dip in the sea to finish – before a well deserved hot chocolate from Little Rock all round.

Arran Pace Makers meet weekly at the Ormidale Pavilion on a Wednesday at 5.30pm for a varied running programme. Anyone interested in joining should contact the group on their Facebook page. Arran’s other running group, jogscotlandarran, meet in Whiting Bay on a Monday, also at 5.30pm, starting on January 17.



