Tap turns on the water…and it’s yours for free

Arran has a new top-up tap on Brodick promenade after it was installed by Scottish Water.

The tap is part of the ‘Your Water, Your Life’ campaign, which has committed to install outdoor water bottle filling stations across Scotland to encourage and promote the use of refillable bottles.

The standardised blue dispenser joins more than 50 other top-up taps already installed at locations from Dumfries to Lerwick and in ‘iconic locations’, such as outside the Scottish parliament and at either end of the West Highland Way in Milngavie and Fort William.





Scottish Water sub-contractor Clancy began installing the tap in mid-December but it remained covered until the water was sent for testing and switched on just before Christmas.

Situated on the shorefront across from the Big Co, it is expected to be widely used by the thousands of visitors who will pass it after arriving at Brodick ferry terminal as well as the many runners and dog walkers who use the wide walkway.

The blue top-up taps are aimed at helping people stay hydrated on the go – saving them money as well as being kinder to the environment by reducing litter and waste.

More than 187,000 litres of water have been dispensed from the taps into refillable bottles. It adds up to the same as 500,000 330ml plastic bottles.





Scottish Water chief executive Douglas Millican said: ‘We launched these taps to make it easier to top up with fresh drinking water on the go and encourage people to stay hydrated, save money and help protect the planet. And that is what has happened.

‘We’ve had incredible feedback from people thanking us for installing taps where they live or places they visit with many saying it prompted them to start carrying a refill bottle.

‘We now have a growing network of refill taps the length and breadth of Scotland issuing free, tasty tap water at the push of a button with plans for many more to help the growing thirst for sustainability to continue.’

The campaign has received widespread support, including from environment secretary Roseanna Cunningham, who said: ‘This is a fantastic campaign which fits in with our work to reduce Scotland’s dependence on single-use plastic and is raising awareness of the health benefits of drinking more tap water, which is excellent in quality and value.

‘We would encourage people to make the switch to reusable bottles if they can as it will help to protect the environment and can save money.

‘This campaign also builds on our commitments to tackle our throwaway culture as we are the first part of the UK to commit to a deposit return scheme.’